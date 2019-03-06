Image caption Campaigners said some people living on the sites had described them as "sub-human"

More than one in three of Scotland's traveller sites are still failing to meet minimum standards despite a warning from the housing regulator.

Eleven out of 27 mainly council-run parks have yet to improve on areas such as safety, facilities and security.

Traveller campaigner Davie Donaldson said some residents had described their sites as "sub-human".

The council umbrella group Cosla said most local authorities were taking steps to address any failings.

Although travelling is an important part of the ethnic and cultural identity of Scotland's travellers they are not always literally "on the road."

Image caption The site at Collin in Dumfries and Galloway failed on seven out of eight standards

It is the legal responsibility of councils to provide permanent sites which have pitches for rent.

The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) warned local authorities last October they must get the sites up to scratch or face formal intervention.

It said travellers had a "fundamental right to live in safe and secure homes, in communities where their cultures and traditions are respected".

"It's a huge concern to SHR that all sites did not meet the site standards by the deadline of June 2018," a statement added.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is the worst offender in the whole of the country with its Collin site falling short on seven out of eight of the standards set.

Subsidence is the big problem there with some of the buildings visibly slanting - one had to be condemned it was so bad.

The site was built on a peat bog and the council has been told it could cost nearly £8m pounds to fix.

Image caption Campaigner Davie Donaldson said there was an accommodation crisis for the Gypsy/Traveller community

"Quite frankly I'm embarrassed when I stand here and see some of the stuff around me," said Andy Ferguson, who chairs the council's communities committee.

"But this didn't happen yesterday, some of this stuff has been happening for a number of years and we're having to now fix it.

"And that's the positive thing - we're actually taking positive steps now to actually do something about this."

The committee has asked officials to look at "all options" for the site.

It comes against a difficult financial backdrop with the local authority saying it faces a £16m funding gap in the next financial year alone.

Image caption Housing regulators warned councils in October to bring facilities up to scratch

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart, however, said councils did have funding at their disposal to deal with the issue.

"Each local authority, within its capital budget from central government, has an element that was set aside previously for Gypsy/Traveller sites," he said.

"That money should be utilised to bring those sites back up to standard.

"It would be unfair if those authorities that have failed to meet the minimum standards expected government to pay for the works to be carried out when others have managed to do it within the budgets that they have had allocated.

"There are no excuses here."

Image caption Andy Ferguson said he was embarrassed by some of what he had seen at the site

Cosla - which represents Scotland's councils - said it understood the majority of local authorities which had not met the required standards were taking steps to address the problems.

Elena Whitham, spokeswoman for community wellbeing, said they were committed to protecting and promoting the rights of travellers.

"Everyone living in our communities has the right to a safe and secure place to stay, and that is why Cosla and our member councils are determined to support better accommodation and experiences for Gypsy/Traveller communities," she said.

"This was a commitment made loud and clear by council leaders earlier this month."

Image caption The council has been told it could cost £8m to bring Collin up to standard

However, campaigner Mr Donaldson said the situation had been ongoing for some time.

"In some cases the people living on the sites have described them as sub-human," he said.

"We've had people from the community giving evidence in reports for years now.

"The government are very good at doing reports, but they're not very good at putting their hands in their pockets when it comes to fixing the issues."

He said the time had come to look at funding streams and ensure that money was spent on the sites.

Image caption Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said councils did have funding at their disposal for the issue

"There hasn't been a new site built in my lifetime," he said.

"We have an accommodation crisis across the country. We have just short of 500 pitches for a population estimated to be 60,000.

"If this was settled community housing, there would be national outrage."

Back in Dumfries and Galloway, last week's full budget meeting saw plans to improve a site at Glenluce rubber-stamped.

More than £330,000 will be invested in upgrading that facility.

The options for Collin, where much more work is needed however, are still to be finalised.

