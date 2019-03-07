Scotland

Scotland's papers: Uni 'bomb scare' and Brendan Rodgers robbery

  • 7 March 2019
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the security alert at the University of Glasgow. Bomb disposal officers were called in to detonate a suspect package which had been found in the university's mailroom, forcing the evacuation of several buildings.
Image caption The Sun focuses on a robbery at the home of former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. The paper says the wife and step-daughter of the Northern Irishman had to barricade themselves in a bathroom as thieves "ransacked" their house near Glasgow.
Image caption The Daily Star also leads with the early-morning raid at the ex-Celtic manager's family home. It says Brendan Rodgers' wife Charlotte screamed at the masked raiders who made off with medals and trophies won by the new Leicester boss during his time at Parkhead.
Image caption The Herald predicts Scotland is set for a "multi-billion pound economic boost" under plans to increase the number of offshore wind farms around Britain's coast. The UK government's green energy plan is predicted to create up to 27,000 jobs.
Image caption The Express reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were "shocked" by the "squalid conditions" they saw on a visit to homes in Blackpool. The paper says the royal couple were given a tour of mould-ridden houses owned by a "slum landlord".
Image caption The National says Theresa May was accused of "scurrying" from the House of Commons chamber after after she claimed the SNP had "no mandate from the Scottish people to continue to pursue independence".
Image caption The Times leads on its own investigation into tax havens. The paper says a third of British billionaires have moved to tax havens over the past decade, denying the UK Treasury billions every year.
Image caption Theresa May's cabinet expects her Brexit deal to be defeated by up to 100 votes next week, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the chances of the Commons agreeing to the deal became less likely when the attorney general and the Brexit secretary returned from talks in Brussels "empty-handed".
Image caption The Press and Journal's North-East edition features a picture of Steven Sidebottom, who was convicted of the murder of a 67-year-old mechanic in Aberdeenshire, being sentenced to life in prison. But it leads with claims that "drastic cuts" to VisitAberdeenshire's budget could have a major impact on tourism in the region.
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition focuses on the police hunt for a man who robbed a 76-year-old woman at her home in Fife. Officers hope an appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch programme will help find the man who struck in Crossford last May.

