A ballot on strike action by Scotland's largest teachers' union appears certain to open on Monday.

Talks with employers earlier this week have not led to an improved pay offer so far.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) national council is expected to gather for a regular meeting on Friday.

Only the council has the authority to call off the ballot. However a revised pay offer by the time of the council's meeting does not appear likely.

The ballot and the pay dispute is likely to be the main theme of the meeting.

The ballot will open on Monday and will run for three and a half weeks.

The union has already pencilled in a date for the first strike - Wednesday 24 April which is the day before the exams start.

Path towards a ballot

The EIS tabled its claim for a 10% pay rise more than a year ago and always made it clear that industrial action was an option.

The union wanted the rise to take effect from last April.

In October, an estimated 30,000 people attended a national rally in Glasgow.

Image copyright PA Image caption The marchers held a rally in George Square

This January the union decided to vote on a strike but it was put on hold after councils and the Scottish government made an improved pay offer.

The offer - which still stands - is for a series of rises worth 9% by this April followed by a 3% rise next year.

This was rejected by EIS members.

Will teachers strike?

Although a strike ballot now appears inevitable, a strike is not.

A straight majority is not enough and the vote for a strike would need to be convincing - union law now means at least 40% of those entitled to vote need to back strike action and the turnout needs to reach 50%.

Some teachers have told BBC Scotland privately that they hope that even the imminent possibility of a strike will prove sufficient to secure a better pay deal.

However employers are likely to wait for the result before deciding on their course of action.

The timescale for the vote and action means that even if members do vote to strike in sufficient numbers, employers would still have around three weeks to make an improved offer. This could lead to the strike in April being called off even if the dispute is not resolved.

The EIS has said it will not go on strike during the exam diet but that there could be action after it.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) union is also consulting its members on industrial action on pay - a strike ballot is due to start on March 18.

Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) backed the pay offer but it is possible that the EIS and SSTA unions will work together on industrial action to address other concerns such as teachers' workload and worries about the number of staff dedicated to children with additional support needs.

Councils and the government have argued that the pay offer is the most generous in the public sector in the UK.

However they have said they want to work with teachers and unions to try to address their concerns about their workload.