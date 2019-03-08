Scotland

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon says no to 'wildcat' indyref vote

  • 8 March 2019
Image caption The Scotsman says Nicola Sturgeon has distanced herself from her party deputy Keith Brown after she refused to back his remarks the SNP would hold an independence referendum even if the UK government refused to give permission for a second vote.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says the first minister's "crusade to break up Britain" is in chaos after she was forced to deny plotting an unauthorised independence referendum.
Image caption The i also leads with the story, saying Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out holding a second referendum on Scottish independence without the consent of the UK government, after her SNP deputy told party supporters it was a possibility.
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Telegraph says the SNP is in "complete disarray" over a second independence referendum after Nicola Sturgeon contradicted her deputy over ordering an "illegal" vote when Theresa May refuses permission.
Image caption The National leads with the former chairman of Yes Scotland saying Nicola Sturgeon would be wrong to unveil her "Plan B" should the prime minister refuse to allow Holyrood the chance to hold an independence vote.
Image caption The Herald leads with new figures it claims show that it will take Scottish universities more than 20 years to break the glass ceiling which is holding back female academics.
Image caption According to the Daily Record, Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is moving his family out of their home after they were terrorised by raiders. The papers says his wife Charlotte and six-year-old stepdaughter Lola had been expected to stay at the house in Bearsden, near Glasgow, until the summer but will now move south early.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that former Rodgers has revealed that he missed his terrified wife's SOS call as thieves ransacked their home because he was asleep. Rodgers was 300 miles away when his wife rang while barricaded in their bathroom with their six-year-old daughter.
Image caption The Times reports on Theresa May's speech in Grimsby later. It says that Remain-supporting cabinet members are pressing the PM to hold a series of "indicative votes" to find a common Brexit policy - or face ceding control to parliament.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party are facing "a humiliating full-scale, official inquiry" by the Equality and Human Rights Commission. It claims the commission is considering a formal probe into whether the party "unlawfully discriminated" against Jews.
Image caption The Press and Journal says Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt insists he is determined to deliver a Brexit that works for the oil and gas sector as he acknowledged the industry's fears over EU withdrawal.
Image caption The Courier says the family of an 83-year-old man who was subjected to a terrifying robbery while entering his home have branded his attacker "disgusting". The pensioner was robbed of a "four figure sum".
Image caption The Daily Star leads with Sharon Osbourne blaming the mothers of Michael Jackson's accusers for failing to protect their children.

