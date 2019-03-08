Scottish tourist dies after Benidorm fight

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Benidorm is a large resort city on the Costa Blanca

A 33-year-old man from Scotland has died after an early-morning confrontation in the Spanish resort of Benidorm.

The man, who has not been named by police, was staying in a hotel in the town.

The National Police Force said a post-mortem examination was being carried out to establish how the man died.

They said another man had also been found injured at the scene.

A police statement said a witness had seen the dead man moments before his death involved in a fight with other people who appeared to be British visitors.

No-one has been arrested but the area where the confrontation took place in Calle Gerona has been cordoned off.