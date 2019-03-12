Scotland

Scotland's papers: PM's EU talks and serial killer death

  • 12 March 2019
Image caption The Herald features the PM's Brexit breakthrough with the EU. Mrs May said on Monday night that she had secured "legally binding" changes to her Brexit deal after last-minute talks.
Image caption The changes Mrs May has secured, which are designed to allay fears about the potential permanency of the Irish backstop, will be considered by MPs on Tuesday, when they vote on her deal. A previous version of the deal was defeated in the Commons by 230 votes - the largest defeat for a sitting government in history.
Image caption Mrs May has now called on MPs to "come together" and "deliver on the instruction of the British people" - but the Scottish Daily Mail questions whether the changes will be enough for that to happen.
Image caption "May claims victory in Brexit backstop talks" is the headline on the front page of the Times. The paper says the attorney general is now expected to change his legal advice surrounding the potential permanence of the backstop.
Image caption The PM's "last-minute Strasbourg dash" has kept her Brexit deal "afloat", the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper adds Mrs May now believes she can get her deal through the Commons after winning "legally binding concessions" on the backstop.
Image caption "Now get behind this deal and let's unite Britain" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Express, which says the legally binding changes could "clinch" the Commons vote. The death of serial killer Angus Sinclair also features.
Image caption A new poll carried out by Panelbase for the pro-independence blog Wings Over Scotland suggests that a majority of Scottish voters would rather have independence than either a no-deal Brexit or Theresa May's Brexit deal. According to the survey, Scots were more likely to back independence over remaining in the UK and accepting a hard Brexit.
Image caption The Scottish Sun is one of the papers to cover the death of Angus Sinclair. He was convicted of four killings, including the 1977 World's End murders, but was suspected of killing four more women in Glasgow the same year. The paper's headline says the killer will be "sitting in hell with Satan".
Image caption The detective who helped catch Sinclair believes he "certainly" killed three other women, according to the Daily Record. Tom Wood, the former deputy chief constable of Lothian and Borders Police, said he believed Sinclair was behind the deaths of Anna Kenny, Hilda McAuley and Agnes Cooney - although he was never convicted of those.
Image caption "Monster" is what the Star calls Sinclair, who died aged 73 after being in prison since 1982, when he was convicted of a series of rapes and indecent attacks on children.
Image caption The north east edition of the Press and Journal notes that more than 450 weapons have been confiscated at courts in the region. The figures come from the Scottish Court and Tribunal Service. The "pointed" potential weapons found by security staff include knives, syringes, drugs, alcohol and even tools.
Image caption The Courier's Angus and the Mearns edition reports that a Perth-based cyber security firm has warned that thousands of employee email addresses and passwords linked to Tayside firms are being traded anonymously on the "dark' web".

