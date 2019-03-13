Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit defeat and avalanche deaths

  • 13 March 2019
Image caption The National leads with the second Commons defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal and asks "How much longer can Scotland put up with this mess?" The paper also features First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's reaction and highlights her belief that the case for a second independence referendum is "stronger than ever".
Image caption The fallout over the Brexit vote dominates The Herald front page as the paper reports on growing calls for a General Election. Momentum for such a move is expected to build as MPs are expected to reject a no deal Brexit on Wednesday night.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail brands Westminster a "House of Fools" after MPs voted to defeat Theresa May's Brexit deal for a second time. The paper said the move plunges "our despairing nation into chaos".
Image caption Brexit is "hanging in the balance", according to the Scottish Daily Express after a second "crushing defeat" for the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. The paper attempts to sum up the national mood by posing the question: "How much more of this can Britain take?"
Image caption The Times features a picture of Theresa May after a second Commons defeat for her blueprint for Britain's withdrawal from the EU. The paper said the vote has triggered a "political crisis" and claims the Prime Minister has "all but lost control of Brexit".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims Theresa May is "fighting for her Premiership" after she lost a second vote over her Brexit proposals. The paper said any Withdrawal Agreement is now likely to be delayed.
Image caption With just 16 days to go until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU the i claims the Prime Minister's Brexit strategy is "in tatters". The paper also reports Downing Street has denied it is preparing for a General Election within weeks.
Image caption The Press and Journal splash focuses on the deaths of three people following a road crash on the A90 involving two cars and a coach. Four people were also seriously injured in the accident, which happened on the Dundee to Aberdeen road at about 16:30 on Tuesday.
Image caption The Courier features a picture of the devastating aftermath of the A90 crash which left three people dead and four more injured. The paper reports a major investigation is under way into the accident, which happened near Stonehaven.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the deaths of three climbers following an avalanche on Ben Nevis. The paper reports the friends ignored a red alert on Britain's highest peak.
Image caption The Daily Star features a combined report about the three avalanche deaths on Ben Nevis and the fatal road accident on the A90 on what it describes as a "day of carnage".
Image caption The Daily Record features a picture of the shattered windscreen of a coach after three people were killed in a "horror crash" on the A90. The paper also reports Britain is facing "no deal or delay" after Theresa May's second defeat in the Commons over her plans for Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

