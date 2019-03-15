Image copyright EPA Image caption Thousands of students skipped school in Belgium to demand action on climate change

Pupils across Scotland are expected to walk out of lessons later in a bid to raise awareness of climate change.

Organisers claim students from schools in at least 18 areas of Scotland are preparing for strikes, inspired by the Fridays for Future movement.

Planned protests include a march to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh and a gathering in Glasgow's George Square.

Some councils said children who take part in the protests with parents' permission will not face punishment.

The campaign, started by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, saw its first global protest in February.

More than 50 countries around the world will host similar events.

Which Scottish areas will see school strikes?

Those taking part in the protest outside Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to gather outside schools and in the centre of towns.

School walkouts are planned in the following areas:

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Fenwick

East Kilbride

Coatbridge

Stirling

Inverkeithing

Peebles

Fort William

Forres

St Andrews

Inverness

Ullapool

South Uist

Aberdeen

Aberdour

Kirkwall

Eigg

This is the second global youth strike, with the first taking place on the 15 February.

In Glasgow, more than 300 people gathered in George Square, with similar numbers striking outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her support of the pupils' "taking a stand on climate change".

Some children in the Highlands had been staging strikes for weeks.

Finlay Pringle, 11, his sister Ella and their friend Megan Ross, both nine, had been holding hour-long walkouts on Fridays in Ullapool since 14 December.

Because of his involvement in the Fridays for Future movement, Finlay represented Scotland at a meeting of more than 60 young climate change campaigners from 20 nations at the European Parliament.

Last year he challenged TV presenter Bear Grylls about his involvement with a diving with sharks aquarium experience.

Holly Gillibrand, 13, has been taking similar action at Fort William's Lochaber High School since January.

She said: "I'm not the sort of person who would consider breaking the rules in any way.

"But if we don't strike and demand that our leaders take action, we're not going to have a habitable planet to live on in the future".

UK youth strikes are being organised by a number of organisations including Youth Strike 4 Climate, UK Student Climate Network and the UK Youth Climate Coalition.

Campaigners said 15,000 people took part in protests in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK in February.

Now there are 1,325 events listed to take place on 15 March in 98 countries, across western Europe, the US, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Iran, India and Japan.

It will be the largest global school strike day so far.

One girl's actions

The wider global movement is known as Schools 4 Climate Action.

Greta Thunberg first skipped class to sit outside government buildings in September, accusing her country of not following the Paris Climate Agreement.

Since then, tens of thousands of children across Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Australia have been inspired to hold their own demonstrations.

The first coordinated protest took place in the UK last month, raising much debate across the country.

Some critics called for students to be penalised for their absences.

'Courageous'

However, earlier this month City of Edinburgh Council said pupils could attend a planned rally outside the Scottish Parliament as long as they had permission of parents or carers.

It was believed to be the first local authority in Scotland to consider such actions as an "authorised absence from school" .

The Scottish Greens claim nine councils have now indicated that pupils taking part in the protests will not face punishment.

They include: Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee, Eilean Siar, Fife, Glasgow, Highland, and Renfrewshire.

Scottish Greens education spokesman Ross Greer said: "These courageous young people deserve to have their voices heard. It would be utterly wrong for them to be silenced through fear of punishment."