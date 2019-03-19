Image copyright Getty Images

The amount of heroin seized by police in Scotland in the last financial year was more than double that recovered the previous year, new figures have shown.

The 118kg recovered in 2017/2018 was the highest amount seized in four years. It was more than twice the 54.1kg confiscated the previous year.

Police Scotland also seized more than 25,000 ecstasy-type tablets, almost three times the previous year's total.

The force said it would continue to pro-actively target those responsible.

Seizures of cannabis were also up, however, the amount of cocaine recovered was down from 120.3kg in 2016/17 to 74.4kg last year.

The amount of diazepam and psychoactive drugs - known as benzodiazepines - seized was down from more than two million tablets to 320,000.

The figures also show a fall in the number of drug possession crimes to the lowest level for four years.

The Scottish government said the quantity of drugs seized could fluctuate considerably each year and did not necessarily move in line with the number of seizures made.

Drug seizure statistics

49% of drugs were seized in the street or an open space

24% of drugs were seized in a house or garden

40% of drugs seized were herbal cannabis

9% of drugs seized were heroin

86% of offenders were male

The average age of offenders was 30

Ch Supt John McKenzie, who leads Safer Communities Scotland, said: "We recognise the devastating impact that drugs have on our communities and we are committed to tackling the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

"We will continue to pro-actively target those who are responsible for the manufacturing, importation, sale and distribution of illicit substances."

He added: "Enforcement alone will not solve the problem and we recognise the value of prevention and partnership engagement to tackle stigma and influence behaviour.

"By working closely with partners, we can safeguard the most vulnerable in our communities and make Scotland a safer place."