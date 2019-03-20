Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Scotland's Wee Devil' and Brexit

  • 20 March 2019
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on Scotland's baby names last year and picks out a child called Lucifer. The paper also reveals ITV is putting new safeguards in place for Love Island contestants after the suicide of Mike Thalassitis.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Cannabis users are five times more at risk of psychosis, according to the lead story in The Herald. The paper also reports a third Brexit vote in the Commons could be just 24 hours before the deadline.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The European Union could demand a second Brexit referendum in a bid to make Britain 'think again' over Brexit, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper also features a picture of Prince Charles in a colourful pair of swimming shorts on holiday in Barbados.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The EU will need a reason to give Britain an extension to the 29 March Brexit deadline, according to The National. The paper also carries an exclusive report about online comments by Scotland's far right in the wake of the terrorist atrocity in New Zealand.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption EU negotiators will call on Britain to drop the "red lines" in its Brexit plans, put the deal to a second referendum or call a general election, The Scotsman reports. The paper also features a warning from the man behind Edinburgh's spectacular Hogmanay celebrations that the city is facing an "overtourism" crisis.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask the EU if she can push back the Brexit deadline to 30 June, reports The Times. It also features a story about exam targets which reveals Edinburgh schools are lagging behind those of every other council in Scotland.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption A quote by Commons leader Andrea Leadsom summing up the uncertainty over Brexit is the headline in the Daily Telegraph. The paper also reports a mother-of-five is facing a police interview after she used the wrong pronoun to describe a transgender person.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with Prime Minister Theresa May's admission that Britain is facing a constitutional crisis. It also features a picture of a yellow vest protest storming the office of the Attorney General.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports Cabinet ministers have been accused of giving up on Brexit. The paper also features a picture of Prince Charles on holiday in his swimming shorts.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Angus & Mearns edition of The Courier reports a man who slashed a GP has been jailed for four years. The paper also carries a picture of a woman who collects litter on the A928. Her remarkable haul includes child car seats.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne believes the children of today are so rude, reports the Daily Star.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption A teacher and his family were left traumatised after police broke down their door and put him in handcuffs, according to the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire edition of the Press and Journal.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The parents of a stalking victim who was murdered by her ex-soldier boyfriend believe the Army should have prevented her death, according to the Daily Record. The paper also reports Celtic and Scotland star Kieran Tierney received fitness tips from UFC fighter Conor McGregor during a recent injury lay off.

