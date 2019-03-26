Scotland

Scotland's papers: MPs 'seize control of Brexit' from May

  • 26 March 2019
Image caption Another tough day for Theresa May and her bid to to get a Brexit deal passed prompts the Scottish Daily Mail to ask the question: "Is Britain plunging into yet another election?" The paper says senior ministers have "war-gamed" scenarios that could see a national poll called three years ahead of schedule.
Image caption The Times says MPs have now taken control of the Brexit process but it quotes a No 10 spokesman saying the vote "sets a dangerous, unpredictable precedent for the future". The paper also reports how Theresa May has discussed the possibility of a snap election.
Image caption Theresa May's authority has been left "in tatters" according to The Herald which reports how the prime minister had to abandon her plan to hold a third meaningful vote as she knew it would not be passed by MPs.
Image caption The Daily Express sees Remainers who voted against the government as having won a bid to "thwart" the referendum result. "They've now stolen what's left of Brexit," says its headline.
Image caption The National reports on how Westminster is in "chaos again" and reports how a group of pro-Brexit MPs are reportedly calling themselves the "grand wizards".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on the latest twist in the Brexit saga, which saw MPs voting late on Monday to temporarily take control of Commons business in order to hold a series of votes on alternatives to the PM's deal.
Image caption Describing "yet another humiliation", the i notes that three ministers resigned to join Tory rebels voting against the government.
Image caption The Scottish Sun carries more detail of the assault on former Scotland star Gary McAllister in Leeds in the early hours of Sunday morning. The paper reports how the Rangers assistant manager lost three teeth and needed 12 stitches after the attack by a man reportedly carrying a knuckleduster.
Image caption The confirmation that a body found in a remote Aberdeenshire woodland was that of missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith leads the front page of the Press and Journal, with his mother Alix saying in a statement, on behalf of the 16-year-old's family, that "our hearts are broken".
Image caption The Courier carries the story of a family's agony after receiving a disabled parking permit for Keith McAllister nearly a year after his death from a brain tumour.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a woman who lost her home and was declared bankrupt after she became the victim of a "romance scam".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites