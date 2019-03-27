Scotland

Scotland's papers: Don't call the doctor and Santa 'lie'

  • 27 March 2019
Image caption A scheme that diverts patients looking to make on-the-day appointments with their GP to NHS 24 makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The triage project is designed to take some of the pressure off GPs but concerns have been raised about a pilot scheme under way at a surgery in East Lothian.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a Christian preacher who has been found guilty of using threatening or abusive behaviour outside the Braehead shopping centre near Glasgow. John O'Neil, 42, shouted "Santa is a lie'" to young families just days before Christmas last year.
Image caption Devices that limit speed are set to be fitted on all new cars sold in Europe, according to the Times, which also says cars will be required to use automatic emergency braking systems which bring vehicles to a stop "when pedestrians step into the road or a car ahead suddenly slams on the brakes".
Image caption However imminent Brexit may be, the Daily Express says EU chiefs are "STILL meddling in British affairs" by drawing up the plans to prevent cars from driving faster than the law allows and other plans to scrap seasonal changes to the clocks.
Image caption The speed limiting story also features on the front page of the Daily Record, which points out the changes could be in force for all new cars sold from 2022.
Image caption There is speculation on several front pages that Theresa May will be urged to quit in order to secure backing for her Brexit deal. The Daily Telegraph says that at a meeting of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, the PM will be pressed to announce she will be gone by the autumn, in return for many Brexiteers dropping their opposition to the deal.
Image caption One of Mrs May's supporters tells the i that calling for her resignation "smacks of misogyny", and that a male prime minister would not face the same treatment.
Image caption The National also leads with speculation about the future of the prime minister with reports that some MPs are now willing to back her Brexit plan if she spells out exactly when she will leave office.
Image caption The Scotsman describes Mrs May's situation as a last throw of the dice and points out that no decision has been made on whether Tory MPs will have to tow the party line when it comes to the series of indicative votes.
Image caption The Herald leads with a plan from the Office of Rail and Road, which regulates the railways, to link the bonus pot of Network Rail bosses to punctuality rates. Fines for poor service would be paid from the bonuses earmarked for senior Network Rail executives under the plan, according to The Herald.
Image caption The Perth edition of The Courier focuses on a "hunting accident gone wrong" with the death of a man, believed to be an Italian national, on a Perthshire estate.
Image caption A plan to create a new senior management role at NHS Highland despite the board's financial challenges leads the Inverness edition of the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that a TV documentary is to chart the fall from grace of TV's Ant McPartlin, who has struggled with addiction.

