Members of Scotland's largest teachers' union have overwhelmingly backed a planned pay rise.

The decision lays to rest the possibility of industrial action on pay by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS).

The offer from the Scottish government, which was made earlier this month, would see them get a pay rise worth 10% by April and another 3% next year.

Of the EIS members who took part in a vote, 98% supported the offer.

The offer was made shortly before the union was due to begin a ballot on strike action.

It still needs to be confirmed by the council body Cosla - councils employ teachers although pay and conditions are agreed nationally.

If Cosla agrees, a formal pay offer can then be made.

'Unity and determination'

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "The proposal from the Scottish government, which EIS members have now backed, offers a three-year pay settlement of 3% from April 2018, 7% from April 2019, and 3% from April 2020, for a compounded total increase of 13.51% over three years.

"It also includes additional commitments aimed at tackling workload, supporting teacher professional development, and enhancing the teacher leadership programme.

"The package is good news for Scotland's teaching professionals and for Scottish education, and it has been achieved by the unity and determination of EIS members across the country."

Mr Flanagan added: "This proposal, once formalised through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, will ensure a period of welcome stability for Scottish education.

"The enhanced salaries on offer, together with the additional commitments contained in the proposal, will help to attract new teachers and to keep experienced teachers in our schools.

"All that remains is for Cosla as the employers, to formally adopt the proposal at its leaders' meeting on Friday of this week and to then make an official offer through the SNCT.

"We look forward to concluding agreement thereafter."