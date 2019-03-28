Image caption Staff have walked out on strike at Shetland College UHI

A ballot by college lecturers on escalating industrial action over pay will close later.

Members of the EIS Further Education Lecturers' Association have taken part in a series of strikes since January.

Now they are voting on taking other forms of industrial action as well. The result is expected later on Thursday or on Friday.

Further action could lead to lecturers withholding assessment results from students.

After the result of the ballot, the union's executive will consider the next step in its campaign.

The union says plans for industrial action - potentially including more strikes and other action short of this - will be announced in due course.

Talks are due to take place on Friday between the union and college management.

The lecturers' dispute has been becoming increasingly heated.

The EIS Further Education Lecturers' Association (FELA) says its members have been offered a 2% consolidated pay rise covering a three year period. It wants a larger rise.

But the employers' association, Colleges Scotland, says most lecturers have received large rises in recent years because of an agreement to equalise pay across the country.

It also says there would be one off payments for lecturers who had not seen large salary rises through this scheme.

So far disruption has been confined to the actual strike days and any direct knock-on effects from this. On other days, lecturers have been working normally.

However the vote on action short of a strike could lead to ongoing disruption.

The EIS FELA has called on the Scottish government to intervene but Colleges Scotland says it does not want more government money to finance a pay rise.

The organisation argues that Scottish lecturers are on better terms and conditions than their counterparts in other parts of the UK

While the union believes its strikes are having a serious impact, Colleges Scotland claims the number of lecturers actually taking part in the strikes has fallen gradually.

It says 3,337 took part in last week's 24-hour strike compared to the 4,220 who joined the first strike in January.