Image copyright PA Image caption ScotRail was heavily criticised last year after a surge in cancellations and ministers hope the train operator will benefit from a more reliable rail network in the coming years

Network Rail has released more details on its £4bn improvement plans for Scotland's rail network. The company, which maintains almost 3,000 miles of track in Scotland, plans to build new stations, expand the network, and speed up journey times. Here, we look at the developments by region.

Priorities include finishing off major projects already under way - like the electrification of rail lines through the central belt - as well as boosting services between Scotland's cities and on the west coast.

Where will improvements be made?

West

The Carstairs junction is the largest renewal in the CP6 plan. Extensive works will be made including 35-point end interventions and a 10km of plan line track renewal, plus renewal/refurbishment of all outside signalling equipment. The aim is to improve line speeds on the main lines and routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Carstairs.

Completion of Glasgow Queen Street station

Intervention on the New Clyde Bridge

East

The obsolete Edinburgh control system will be renewed, which will enable enhancement pipeline schemes.

Works on the Forth Bridge

Perth's 57-year-old signalling system will be renewed and integrated with a proposed Seven Cities enhancement pipeline project

Platform canopy renewal at Perth

Tayside

Platform canopy renewal at Dundee

North east

Platform canopy renewal at Aberdeen

Completion of the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project

Scotland-wide