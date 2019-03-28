Scotland's best new buildings of 2019
- 28 March 2019
The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has announced a 19-strong shortlist of buildings for its 2019 awards.
The judging panel said it was an impressive list that showed "the ambitious level of excellence that architects and their clients can achieve".
The RIAS awards winners will be announced in Edinburgh on 30 May.
The shortlisted contenders are:
