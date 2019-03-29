Image caption Lecturers have already taken part in four one-day strikes

College students are set to face even more disruption because of a lecturers' pay dispute.

The EIS-FELA union has announced more strikes and other action which may mean students will not get the results of assessments.

The union is unhappy with the cost-of-living pay rise on offer - a 2% consolidated rise covering three years.

But colleges say many lecturers have also had big rises because of a scheme to equalise pay across the country.

Four one-day strikes have already taken place. Strikes have now been scheduled for 8, 15 and 16 May.

Crucially, lecturers will now be taking part in industrial action on other days too.

This will involve refusing to record student results in their employer's results system and a withdrawal of goodwill.

'Continuing intransigence'

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "Scotland's college lecturers have shown their continuing clear support for the EIS-FELA campaign to secure a fair cost-of-living pay rise.

"The escalation in industrial action, approved today, has been forced upon us by the continuing intransigence of college management and by the refusal of Scottish government to intervene in relation to this vital sector of our education system.

"Lecturers do not relish the prospect of this escalation of action, but nonetheless remain steadfast in their determination to secure a fair cost-of-living pay increase, in line with public sector pay policy.

"The EIS would urge both Colleges Scotland ant the Scottish government to consider the best interests of Scotland's FE sector and the students that it serves, and to come back with a fair proposal that will be acceptable to our members and allow lecturers to return to work as normal."

Colleges Scotland has previously argued that it cannot afford a bigger pay rise without making cuts.

It also says it does not want more government money simply to finance a larger pay rise.

The organisation argues lecturers in Scotland enjoy far better pay, terms and conditions than their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

BBC Scotland has approached Colleges Scotland for a comment on the latest developments.