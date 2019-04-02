Image copyright TIE Image caption TIE needs to find core funding for the work it is in demand to do

An inclusion charity which has been praised by MSPs has warned that it is facing closure.

TIE - Time for Inclusive Education - highlights issues facing gay, lesbian and transgender people in education.

The campaign succeeded in one of its major aims when MSPs backed moves to embed inclusive education in Scottish schools last year.

Despite being inundated with requests for its services, it says it needs a core funding source to continue.

The charity announced its predicament on social media.

An update on our current situation. We cannot meet the growing demand for our services without a core funding source. We have been unsuccessful in securing one thus far and are now facing dissolution: pic.twitter.com/MtwB1IrrMB — TIE (@tiecampaign) April 2, 2019

The statement said: "We cannot meet the growing demand for our services without a core funding source.

"We are now considering our options for the future which may lead to the dissolution of TIE."

The campaign says more than 100 schools and many local authorities have been looking to work with it.

TIE was co-founded by campaigners Jordan Daly and Liam Stevenson in 2015.

In 2017 it was named Charity of the Year at the ICON Awards which celebrated the achievements of LGBT people and their allies in Scottish public life.