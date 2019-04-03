Scotland

Scotland's papers: May in Brexit plea to Corbyn and oil 'boom'

  • 3 April 2019
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times is one of many papers to lead with Theresa May's offer to meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to discuss how to move forward with Brexit in a televised speech on Tuesday. The paper reports that Mrs May's aides have suggested she is "willing" to agree a form of customs union and close single market alignment to get a Brexit deal through the Commons.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph pictures 14 cabinet ministers it says have backed a no-deal Brexit. In contrast, 10 ministers supported Mrs May's proposal, the paper reports. It accuses the prime minister of having "ignored" the "clear majority" during Tuesday's eight-hour cabinet meeting, adding that she could now face cabinet resignations.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Similarly, The Herald reports the Conservatives are at "breaking point" as Brexiteers warned Mrs May's plans for a softer Brexit would cost the party votes in future elections. Away from Westminster, the paper also reports that staff at Glasgow Airport have voted to strike amid a dispute over pay and pensions.
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption The i claims the cabinet has ruled out a snap general election, adding that the prime minister's decision to meet with Mr Corbyn "paves the way" for a soft Brexit.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express front page headline focuses on Mrs May's remarks that it is time for "national unity", adding "over to you Mr Corbyn".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption It all amounts to "Theresa's last stand", according to the Scottish Daily Mail. It says Mrs May's "dramatic gamble" to discuss a compromise with Labour has "enraged" Tory Eurosceptics and reports senior figures fearing the party could be on the "verge of a split that could bring down the government".
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption "HELLLLPP!!" reads the Scottish Sun's strap headline, as the paper asks the prime minister: "Is that your bright idea?". It claims Mrs May has "gone soft" over Brexit by asking for cross-party talks.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman highlights that MSPs' holidays could be cancelled amid Mrs May's "desperate" attempt to break the deadlock. The paper reports Nicola Sturgeon wants to cancel the Holyrood Easter recess so MSPs are not absent when the UK potentially exits the European Union.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National's take is that Scotland is "locked out" of Brexit talks as the SNP were not given a seat at the table along with Mr Corbyn.
Image copyright The Press & Journal
Image caption Meanwhile, The Press & Journal reports that the chairman of Global Energy Group Roy MacGregor has welcomed the "return of the oil and gas industry to the Highlands" - but warned the industry is facing a skills shortage.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption "No remorse" is the Daily Record's headline as the paper leads with the sentencing of paedophile Douglas Lockhart, who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting two girls. The paper spoke to the girls' mother who branded Lockhart a "dangerous man".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with a story on "cash-strapped" NHS Tayside after the health board paid out £19m for "clinical negligence claims" over four years. The MSP for North East Scotland, Bill Bowman, branded some instances "catastrophic".
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption The gaping jaws of a fearsome-looking shark appear on the front of the Daily Star, which warns great white "man-eaters" have been seen off Britain's coastline.

