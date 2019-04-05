Image copyright Geograph Image caption The funding will go to towns located across Scotland

Four towns across Scotland are to share more than £4m towards their regeneration.

Hawick, Mauchline, Inverkeithing and Lochgilphead will benefit from Historic Environment Scotland's conservation area regeneration scheme (CARS).

It is designed to direct funding towards town centres for "heritage-led redevelopment".

Jane Ryder, who chairs HES, said it wanted to provide more ways for people to enjoy their historic environment.

Image copyright HES Image caption Jane Ryder said the funding allowed councils to invest in priority properties

"One of the great merits of the CARS scheme is that it is locally led and allows local authorities to invest in priority properties they have identified and help communities to unlock the potential of their historic assets," she said.

"So, as well as investing in conservation projects worthwhile in their own right, additional benefits range from encouraging tourism, to supporting local skills training and the creation of new businesses.

"All of this shows why the CARS scheme is so important."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mauchline will benefit from the support from the scheme

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said it would benefit Scotland's "diverse heritage assets and communities".

"Now in its 11th year, CARS has led to the repair and restoration of local heritage in towns across Scotland and in doing so contributes to their social fabric and community cohesion," she said.

"It also boosts the economy as the funding supports local businesses in carrying out repairs and improvements."

Image copyright James Emmans Image caption Lochgilphead will also take a share of the funding