Sir Billy Connolly is set to lead a procession of thousands people through New York later for the annual Tartan Day parade.

The event will see comedy icon Sir Billy take the role of Grand Marshall for the march which celebrates Scottish culture.

The procession will be made up of drummers, highland dancers and full pipe bands.

Previous Grand Marshalls include Sir Sean Connery and singer KT Tunstall.

Last year's event attracted more than 30,000 spectators.

Image copyright PA Image caption Scots singer KT Tunstall led the parade last year, the first woman to do so in the event's history

Earlier this year Sir Billy apologised for "depressing" fans after describing his life as "slipping away".

The Glasgow-born comedian made the comments during a BBC documentary about his life with Parkinson's disease.

However, his wife Pamela Stephenson then posted a video on her Twitter account showing Sir Billy playing a banjo and saying: "Not dying, not dead, not slipping away".