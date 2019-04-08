Image copyright Getty Images

A new alert service has been set up for people with food allergies.

Backed by the official watchdog Food Standards Scotland (FSS), it will send out text and email messages about missing or incorrect food labelling regarding allergens.

Those signing up can configure the service to any of 14 major allergens which are listed on packaging.

In the past year there have been 86 allergy alerts for food and drink products in Scotland.

FSS head of food crime and incidents unit Ron McNaughton said: "Food allergies can significantly impact people's quality of life, and Food Standards Scotland is here to make sure people with food allergies or intolerances have the information they need to make informed choices.

"We work closely with local authorities, food businesses, and the Food Standards Agency to make people in Scotland aware of any allergen information issues and we'd urge anyone with a food allergy in Scotland to sign up for tailored food allergy alerts by text or email.

"People can access the new service from the foodstandards.gov.scot homepage."