The Scottish government will act if football clubs do not take "meaningful action" on unacceptable conduct at matches, Humza Yousaf has said.

The justice secretary said options were already being explored by politicians.

His tweet came after a weekend in which objects were thrown and smoke bombs were used inside grounds.

A cigarette lighter landed near Rangers captain James Tavernier as he took a throw-in during the match at Motherwell.

There were also three arrests at Saturday's Edinburgh derby, two for objects thrown from the crowd.

Smoke bombs were let off at Tynecastle Stadium during Hibernian's 2-1 win over Hearts, while a coconut was also retrieved from the field of play.

Mr Yousaf was responding to former Scotland striker Billy Dodds, who told BBC Sportsound on Sunday: "We want to keep the politicians out of the game, but it's getting to the stage where they are going to act and fans need to realise that.

"We want a good atmosphere, but this is dragging Scottish football down."

In a tweet quoting Mr Dodds, Mr Yousaf said: "I'm afraid the unacceptable conduct we have seen for many months in the game means that politicians are already involved.

"I want clubs to show me what action they will take to kick it out the game, if no meaningful action is taken the govt will act. Options already being explored."

He has previously said that the Scottish government could consider using current legislation such as local authority licensing laws or using strict liability for football matches.

Under strict liability rules, a club is held responsible for the conduct of its fans.

Sanctions include fines, annulment of a match result, the closure of sections of grounds or playing matches behind closed doors.

Clubs are ruled by strict liability when competing in European competitions but not domestically, with Scottish Professional Football League members voting overwhelmingly against such a proposal in 2013.

A survey by BBC Sport Scotland found that just three clubs were in favour of adopting the policy to deal with fan misbehaviour.

The Scottish government said that while the vast majority of football supporters were well-behaved, a problem remained and it was necessary for all those with an influence to enforce a zero-tolerance approach to offensive behaviour.