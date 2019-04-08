Image caption Unite said its member had not taken the action lightly

Refuse collection staff in Angus have started industrial action over changes to their shift patterns.

They are protesting about collection times being rescheduled to begin at 06:00 and finish at 22:00, which they say affects their work/life balance.

Angus council said the changes were an essential part of the cuts needed to save £36m over the next three years.

The strike will finish on Friday. The council said there would be significant impact on kerbside collection services.

Eleven more 48-hour stoppages are planned over the next three months.

Family life

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said members did not take the action lightly.

He said: "The one thing that persuaded them to continue doing the worthwhile but difficult job that they have been doing was their work/life balance, and the ability to take part in family life on a daily basis. Angus Council has unilaterally taken this away from them."

The imposed changes, which effect 140 staff in Environmental Services, include moving a large number of the workforce to be based at a depot in Arbroath and Forfar.

"They will also start an hour earlier with no public transport available," Mr Maguire said. "On the back shift, which finishes at 10pm some will need to wait 45 minutes for a bus back to their town or village."

No job losses

Angus Council Leader, Councillor David Fairweather, said: "These changes are being introduced so we can make ongoing savings of £160,000 a year from the service and remove approximately £2m of vehicles from our fleet."

He said the council had tried to achieve the savings with no reduction of service to the community and no job losses.

"As a council, we have had to find savings of £43m over the last six years due to a reduction in Scottish Government funding and rising costs and service.

"The next three years will see us searching for another £36m in savings."

Residents have been advised to put bins out on scheduled collection dates and wheel them back if they are not collected.

General waste skips will be available at all recycling centres during the strike.