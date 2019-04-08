New medicines approved for Scottish NHS

Image copyright Getty Images

New medicines for treating migraines, psoriasis and liver cancer have been approved for use by NHS Scotland.

The three drugs have been licensed by the Scottish Medicines Consortium for use in the Scottish health service.

They include Erenumab, for chronic migraines, Lenvatinib, for liver cancer patients, and Certolizumab, for moderate to severe psoriasis.

SMC chairman Dr Alan MacDonald said the committee hoped the moves would be welcomed by patients.

Patients suffering from chronic migraines who have seen at least three other preventative medicines fail will now be able to take Erenumab, also known as Amiovig, after it was found to reduce the duration of symptoms such as extreme head pain and nausea.

Liver cancer patients with hepatocellural carcinoma - a type of cancer often diagnosed at a late stage, giving patients a poor prognosis - will be able to access Lenvatinib (or Lenvima) if they are not able to undergo surgery or have a transplant.

And Certolizumab (or Cimzia) offers another treatment option for adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, which has not responded to standard therapies.