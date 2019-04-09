Scotland

Scotland's papers: Clutha inquiry hears how helicopter hit pub roof

  • 9 April 2019
Image caption Eyewitnesses accounts describing the noises coming from a police helicopter before it crashed into the Clutha pub feature on the front page of Tuesday's Scotsman. The accounts were heard at the first day of a fatal accident inquiry into the incident.
Image caption The testimony of the first witness to the inquiry also features on the Daily Record's front page. He described how the helicopter's tail dipped and pointed toward the ground. He went on to say how the helicopter's lights went out and its rotor seemed to stop spinning.
Image caption Ten people died in the crash, including the three members of crew on board. The i newspaper notes that family statements on behalf of six of the victims were read out by their legal representatives.
Image caption The Herald's front page features a picture of Clutha owner Alan Crossan arriving at the inquiry with Mary Kavanagh, who was in the bar on the night of the crash and lost her partner. The paper also features a story about how Scotland's homes will not protect residents from "deadly heatwaves" caused by climate change.
Image caption The Times looks ahead to Theresa May's talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. Mrs May wants a Brexit delay until 30 June, but the Times reports that EU leaders have started to suggest their price for agreeing - which could be the UK losing its say in future EU budget talks and trade deals.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that Theresa May is facing demands from her own MPs to stand down immediately after senior backbenchers told her she is now “the problem”. A delegation from the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers met Mrs May in Downing Street on Monday and said the mood among party supporters had turned against her over the weekend.
Image caption A former Scottish Labour chair has said he would be part of an “exodus” of Labour members if the party were to agree to a Brexit deal that ended freedom of movement, the National reports.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports government plans to fine or block internet sites if they fail to tackle "online harms" such as terrorist propaganda and child abuse. The paper reports the home secretary's call for a crackdown on the internet, which it describes as "a hunting ground for monsters".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail takes aim at high-earning council employees, saying there are four council chief executives in Scotland being paid salaries of more than £250,000 per year. The figures, based on analysis from the Taxpayers' Alliance which campaigns for lower taxes, are "staggering", according to the newspaper.
Image caption Murder accused Tasmin Glass was "still in love" with the man she is accused of being involved in the murder of, according to her mother. The Courier's Angus and the Mearns edition reports that a court heard Ms Glass had confided this to her mother en route to the police station.
Image caption A sexual predator who grabbed a woman on an Aberdeen street and tried to rape her has been jailed for more than four years, reports The Press and Journal's Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire edition. The paper says that Andrew Conway, 35, followed the woman as she walked along Aberdeen's George Street and dragged her into a block of flats and demanded she have sex with him.
Image caption The Star leads with a story about a woman who tried to cheat the NHS out of more than £2m by exaggerating injuries from botched surgery. Lesley Elder, 50, has been jailed after she was spotted at a hen party in Ibiza.

