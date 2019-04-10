UK's biggest lottery winners to divorce

Image copyright AFP Image caption Colin and Chris Weir won £161m in 2011

A couple who won the largest ever lottery prize claimed in Britain, have announced their intention "to divorce amicably".

Chris and Colin Weir, who scooped £161m on the EuroMillions in 2011, also confirmed in a statement they had been living apart "for some time".

The couple from Largs in Ayrshire, have been married for more than 30 years and have two grown-up children.

They made the Sunday Times Rich List with their win eight years ago.

A statement issued to The Scottish Sun said: "It is with deep regret that Chris and Colin confirm they have been living apart for some time and intend to divorce amicably.

"There will be no further comment."

Colin, 71 and a former TV cameraman, and Chris, 62 and a former psychiatric nurse, set up The Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and made a donation to a community football club in their local Largs.

Partick Thistle Football Club also received investment from the couple which led to the youth set-up being rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of their Firhill Stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand.

They also defended making a donation of £1m to the independence campaign ahead of the 2014 referendum, and continued donating to the SNP afterwards.