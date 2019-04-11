Image caption Jackie Bird presented her final Reporting Scotland programme on Wednesday night

Jackie Bird, the BBC's face of news in Scotland for the past three decades, has left Reporting Scotland.

She has been the main face of the BBC Scotland programme since 1989 but fronted her last bulletin on Wednesday night.

She left the studios with all but a few close colleagues aware that she had presented her final programme.

"I'm not leaving the BBC, I'm just vacating the news desk," the presenter said.

Ms Bird said she had been fortunate to cover most of the major news stories in Scotland over the past three decades.

'Time to move on'

She joked: "I've been planning this for a while. I thought I'd give it until Brexit was sorted, but I fear I might have to stay for another 30 years.

"I've been privileged to be involved in so many memorable news events, from seismic political changes to reporting live from Afghanistan.

"I've presented the programme from Washington to Westminster and last year anchoring from France on the centenary of the Armistice was an honour.

"None of this would have been possible without some tremendous colleagues - and it's them that I will miss most, but it's time to move on."

The popular host who shares Reporting Scotland presenting duties with Sally Magnusson, also fronts many annual Scottish TV events such as Hogmanay, Children in Need and the World Pipe Band contest for the BBC.

She said she wanted to have more time to present, write and produce projects outside of news in future.