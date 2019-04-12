Seven people have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas leak at an Edinburgh park.

The emergency services were called to Saughton Park in the south west of the city at 12:23.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent various units to the scene. Seven people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Gas engineers disconnected two central heating units in a building within the grounds.

A fire and rescue service spokesperson said one fire engine was sent to the park and the crew left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.