The Times says fresh doubt has been cast over the authenticity of the world's most expensive painting, the $450m Salvator Mundi. The paper reports claims that the National Gallery included it in an exhibition in 2011 but failed to publicise art historians' doubts that the painting was the sole work of Leonardo da Vinci. However, the gallery is quoted saying the exhibition offered an opportunity to "test a new attribution by direct comparison with works universally accepted as Leonardo's".