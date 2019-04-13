Scotland

Scotland's papers: Police car 'bangers' and forced eviction fears

  • 13 April 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a report which shows Police Scotland cars break down at the rate of almost one a day while out on patrol. The paper says new figures show 349 police cars had technical difficulties last year, which was an increase of 100 on the previous 12 months.
Image caption The Herald says there are fears over a "fresh wave of asylum seeker evictions" in Glasgow. It comes after two women lost their fight with the Home Office for refugee status and were told their locks would be changed.
Image caption The Daily Record focuses on the dog attack on a six-week-old baby in boy in Hawick. The paper says the boy, who is in a critical condition in hospital, was at his aunt's house when he was "savaged by one of her partner's terriers".
Image caption The Daily Express's front-page highlights another story of an ex-military death as part of its ongoing "Betrayal of our veterans" crusade. It says a coroner has urged Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to give members of Britain's armed forces better help to cope with the trauma of active service, following the inquest of a former special forces member who killed himself.
Image caption The Daily Mail says a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has criticised Labour MP Diane Abbott for "downplaying" the allegations against him. Ms Abbott said in a TV interview that Mr Assange had been dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy over cyber crime.
Image caption The Scottish Sun goes with a more light-hearted front page, as it tells of a falcon breeder who lets male falcons "romp" with a special hat while it is perched on its head. Howard Waller, from Dallas in Moray, uses the technique as part of a breeding process funded by his Dubai sheikh boss.
Image caption The Times says fresh doubt has been cast over the authenticity of the world's most expensive painting, the $450m Salvator Mundi. The paper reports claims that the National Gallery included it in an exhibition in 2011 but failed to publicise art historians' doubts that the painting was the sole work of Leonardo da Vinci. However, the gallery is quoted saying the exhibition offered an opportunity to "test a new attribution by direct comparison with works universally accepted as Leonardo's".
Image caption The National reports on the concept of a new payment system designed for a "cashless society". it says Scotland could "lead the way" with the plastic payment plan and "boost Scotland's economy by £40m a year".
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition previews today's first Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, where Inverness Caledonian Thistle take on Hearts. But it leads with two men facing jail after they used a vacuum cleaner to try and kill a former friend in an attack in Inverness.
Image caption The big news for the Daily Star is that EastEnders actor Jake Wood and his family were "almost eaten alive" by alligators while on holiday in Florida... five years ago. The 46-year-old, who plays Max Branning, tells the paper that his wife was swimming in 2014 when he saw the "maneater" approach.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition leads with Scottish Secretary Jeane Freeeman being urged to take action over a treatment "crisis" at NHS Tayside. It follows the revelation that a health watchdog had criticised NHS Tayside after breast cancer patients were given lower doses of chemotherapy than patients elsewhere in Scotland.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites