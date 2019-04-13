Man in hospital after Livingston street attack
- 13 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted on a street in West Lothian.
Police were called to Kenilworth Rise, Livingston, at about 09:30 after reports of a disturbance.
An area of the street was later taped off while officers carried out investigations.
A police spokesman confirmed a man was taken to hospital and said inquiries were continuing.