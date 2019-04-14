Image caption

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports what it says is a private admission from Mr Corbyn that evidence of anti-Semitism within the Labour party had been "mislaid, ignored or not used". Labour has previously said it has strengthened disciplinary procedures and made the complaints procedure more robust. The paper also features claims that a Scot who was allegedly part of a multi-billion-pound fraud against the British taxpayer may have helped to fund Osama bin Laden's terror campaign.