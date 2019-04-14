Scotland

Scotland's papers: Council cash crisis and football's gender gap

  • 14 April 2019
Image caption The Herald focuses on a report commissioned by the trade union Unison which suggests "radical" plans to save Scotland's local councils form a cash crisis. The report, which will be unveiled on Monday, calls for action such as scrapping the council tax, targeting relief schemes for private schools and even wiping out council debt entirely.
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with the case of a heart surgeon who was disciplined over "sexually motivated" comments aimed at two women being allowed to keep his NHS job. The paper says some staff at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank, where the surgeon works, believe he was given favourable treatment because of the role he has.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday focuses on the rise of the Scotland women's football team - who have qualified for this year's World Cup. But there are fears that "the culture of the men's game and its failure to invest" is actually limiting progress in the women's game in general.
Image caption Talks between Jeremy Corbyn's senior colleagues and Conservative ministers continue in a bid to find agreement over a Brexit deal that can secure the backing of a majority of MPs. But the Sunday Express says some senior government figures believe there is "zero chance" of them succeeding and that "Brexit is dead".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports what it says is a private admission from Mr Corbyn that evidence of anti-Semitism within the Labour party had been "mislaid, ignored or not used". Labour has previously said it has strengthened disciplinary procedures and made the complaints procedure more robust. The paper also features claims that a Scot who was allegedly part of a multi-billion-pound fraud against the British taxpayer may have helped to fund Osama bin Laden's terror campaign.
Image caption The National has another slant on the Brexit crisis. It says the upcoming European elections provide "a chance for Scotland to shine". The paper also launches its new independence campaign called A Million Reasons To Say Yes.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that intelligence chiefs have briefed Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Sajid Javid about the "Jihadi bride" Shemima Begum. The teenager, who ran off to join the Islamic State group in 2015, is said to have sewed bombers into suicide vests.
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with a joint campaign by the police and animal charities aimed at tackling domestic abuse. It says officers have been trained to support women who have stayed with abusive partners because they fear family pets will be harmed if they leave.
Image caption The Sun on Sunday claims that Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley is secretly dating her dance partner Kevin Clifton. The paper has an interview with the former boyfriend of the TV star who criticises what he calls the "sleaziness" of the BBC's pro-celebrity dancing competition.

