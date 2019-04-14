Image copyright Jsasper Image Image caption Six fire appliances, a sepacial wild fire unit and a helicopter have been sent to the fire in Ballindalloch

Firefighters have been tackling two large grass fires in Moray and East Ayrshire.

The blazes near Ballindalloch and in Dalmellington come as the fire service warns of an increased risk of wildfires this weekend.

Six appliances and a special wild fire unit were called out to a blaze near Paul's Hill Wind Farm at Ballindalloch which broke out at 22:55 on Saturday.

A helicopter is also being sent to the scene to waterbomb the fire.

A total of 35 firefighters are in attendance.

Forest fire

The blaze in Dalmellington broke out in a forest near Loch Doon at about 18:50.

Three fire appliances were called out and two remain in attendance.

Beaters are being used and high winds are making dealing with the fire more difficult.

Nearby residents have been advised to shut their windows. There have been no reports of any injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: "Crews are working alongside the Forestry Commission.

"We will remain on scene until the area remains safe."

A grass fire also broke out in an open area near the Buckpool Golf Club in Buckie on Saturday afternoon. That blaze was extinguished at 17:15.