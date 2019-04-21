Scotland

The papers: Scots army boss to be quizzed over Troubles

  • 21 April 2019
Image caption An exclusive on an Aberdeen army officer who headed up a "notorious" military intelligence unit is the lead story in The Herald on Sunday. The paper reports Brigadier Gordon Kerr is to be questioned under caution by police investigating collusion, murder, kidnap and torture in Northern Ireland during The Troubles.
Image caption "Go home" is the bold headline on The Sunday National's front page. The paper claims UK Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes said that vulnerable EU migrant women living in Scotland and fleeing domestic abuse should just return to their own countries. The story claims Ms Nokes made the statement in a letter to Kirsty Blackman MP, who is campaigning for a change in law to stop EU women having to choose between staying in an abusive relationship or facing destitution.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday leads with a front page portrait of Nicola Sturgeon. The paper says the first minister has been urged to stand by her own "Sturgeon Test" on holding a second independence referendum as she prepares to address MSPs on her plans for a second vote on leaving the UK.
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with an alleged scandal involving an SNP government minister. The story claims an "inappropriate relationship" with a young party researcher was "whitewashed from a Holyrood sleaze probe".
Image caption The Sunday Times runs a royal story on its front page, reporting that plans have been drawn up to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a major international job that could see them move abroad after the birth of their child. The paper says the "bespoke" role will probably be in Africa and would combine Commonwealth and charity work, as well as promoting Britain.
Image caption The war on drugs has "gone up in smoke", according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday. It says almost 540 people a month are being handed warnings for taking or possessing cannabis rather than being taken to court.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express claims Scotland's health boards are facing a "cash crisis" as they try to fill a £33.5m funding gap and find cash to pay for new drugs and staff wages.

