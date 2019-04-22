Easter funnies: Bikers go on egg run
Hundreds of bikers in fancy dress took to the streets for the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity's 40th annual Easter Egg Run.
Led by Glasgow's lord provost Eva Bolander and East Ayrshire's provost Jim Todd, bikers revved over the decorated start line in the Merchant City before heading to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children to deliver an Easter Sunday to remember for young patients.
Kirsten Sinclair, chief operating officer at Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, said: "This year's traditional Easter Egg Run is even more special as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the city's most colourful Easter fundraising events.
"There is no sight quite like hundreds of bikers in fancy dress riding through the city, and seeing the smiles on the faces of our young patients as the parade reaches the hospital."
