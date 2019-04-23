Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reform Scotland research shows only a minority of state schools now allow pupils to sit more than six exams

State schools in Scotland are cutting the number of exams pupils are allowed to sit, according to new research.

Reform Scotland says the number of National 4 and 5 tests which schoolchildren can sit has reduced in recent years.

The situation has been described as the "unintended consequence" of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) by critics.

The Scottish government insisted it is the qualifications which pupils leave school with that matter the most.

The Reform Scotland research, based on a series of freedom of information requests, found a "minority" of Scottish schools allow pupils to sit more than six National 4 and 5s exams, with some only offering five subjects.

This contrasts with the previous Standard Grade system where most schools allowed pupils to take seven or eight exams.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The research found there are often variations in the number of exams allowed to be taken across schools within the same council areas

Keir Bloomer, one of the architects of the CfE teaching programme introduced to Scotland's schools in 2010, said: "One of the purposes of CfE was to broaden pupils' education, but instead the way in which it is being implemented is narrowing it significantly.

"There is ample opportunity for pupils to combine practical and academic options when they are enabled to sit nine, eight, or even seven exams, but when we narrow it down to six or five there is very little room for manoeuvre."

Mr Bloomer, a former local authority director of education and chairman of a Reform Scotland commission on school reform, added: "Reducing the number of subject options is not a government policy.

"It has come about by accident; the unintended consequence of ill-conceived advice. This is the hallmark of poor management.

"This is a lose-lose."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The National 4 and 5 qualifications took the place of Standard Grades in 2014

Freedom of Information requests by Reform Scotland revealed that in 2016, all schools in Edinburgh, East Dunbartonshire and Dumfries and Galloway offered eight exams.

Now no schools in either East Dunbartonshire or Dumfries and Galloway offer eight, and the limit in Edinburgh varies between six and eight, according to the research.

The think tank contrasts this with Scotland's private schools where pupils are typically given the opportunity to take eight or nine National 4 or 5 qualifications.

'Unintended consequences'

Chris Deerin, director of Reform Scotland, claimed children whose parents can afford to send them to private school or move within another school's catchment area will be unaffected by what he described as the "unintended consequence of the Curriculum for Excellence".

He added: "We are in real danger of opening up a new type of attainment gap in Scotland - one where children who are allowed to sit eight or nine National 4s or 5s will have a distinct advantage over those restricted to five or six, regardless of the latter's ability.

"The schools cutting the number of exams on offer are typically those serving our more deprived communities, further limiting the life opportunities of children who may already be disadvantaged."

A Scottish government spokeswoman defended CfE, claiming it "provides significant flexibility" and allows schools to "have the freedom to design a bespoke three-year senior phase of a range of courses and qualifications tailored to meet the needs of the young people at the school".

She added: "What matters is the qualifications and awards that pupils leave school with, and not only what they study in S4.

"Almost two-thirds now leave school in S6, and last year a record proportion went on to positive destinations including work, training or further study.

"Young people also now have opportunities to study towards a much broader range of qualifications, not just at school, but also at college and through apprenticeships."