Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Nic's indy blockbuster' and new 'flying saucer' venue

  • 25 April 2019
Image caption The Scottish Sun has a lot of fun with Nicola Sturgeon's calls for a second vote on Scottish independence before 2021 by featuring an Avengers-themed mock up of all the key political players. Under the headline "Revengers", the paper claims that the first minister has demanded Indyref2 in revenge for Brexit.
Image caption By contrast, The Herald takes a more sober approach and says Ms Sturgeon's statement at Holyrood on Wednesday paves the way for voters in Scotland to be given a choice between Brexit and an independent Scotland within the EU.
Image caption The Scotsman quotes Holyrood's acting Tory leader, Jackson Carlaw, as calling the first minister's quest for another independence vote "absurd". The paper says SNP opponents have accused Ms Sturgeon of stoking up grievance and division just five years after the last vote on leaving the UK.
Image caption The independence-supporting National devotes 17 pages of reaction and analysis to the first minister's statement and details the Scottish government's action plan to achieve the vote.
Image caption The first minister is advocating a "soft" breakup of the UK, according to The Times, which says Ms Sturgeon began a "charm offensive" on Wednesday as she set out her plans for a new independence referendum before 2021.
Image caption However, The Telegraph concludes that Nicola Sturgeon has delayed calls for a second vote after she failed to make an official demand to Downing Street for a new poll.
Image caption The first minister has said that support for leaving the UK must grow in order to trigger a new vote to leave, according to the i newspaper, which says plans for a major campaign drive will be announced at the SNP conference.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail is clear that the first minister is "out of touch" with ordinary Scots. Above the headline Nicola's Broken Record, the paper lists what it sees as all the Scottish government's failings in office.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express goes further and calls moves for a new independence vote a "disgrace", and adopts a similar approach to the Mail by detailing what it sees as the SNP's failures in government.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports how the SNP has launched a fundraising drive that will target every Scottish household in order to gain independence for Scotland.
Image caption The Daily Record chooses to focus on an independent review into the case of a disabled woman who was murdered by her sister in South Ayrshire. The paper details how "systematic failings" by social workers were uncovered in the significant case review.
Image caption In other news, the Daily Star of Scotland devotes its front page to the success of former Coronation Street actresses and how the likes of Michelle Keegan, Sarah Lancashire and Suranne Jones are now competing against "Hollywood's finest", writes the paper.
Image caption A new £45m music venue has been given the go-ahead in Edinburgh's New Town, reports the Evening News, which has dubbed the new centre as the "flying saucer".
Image caption The Courier reports on the trial of three people accused of murdering Steven Donaldson near Kirriemuir in Angus last June. The paper says one of the men, Steven Dickie, has admitted lying to police.

