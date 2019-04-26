Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Gangster warzone' and police call after security leak

  • 26 April 2019
Image caption "Gangster warzone" is The Scottish Sun's dramatic headline on Friday's front page. The lead covers yesterday's verdict in a long-running Glasgow organised crime trial. Six men were found guilty of a series of attempted murders on the Daniel family. The paper also reveals photographs of Steven "Bonzo" Daniel's scars, gained from an attack, and details of all the crimes from the trial.
Image caption The Daily Record also leads with the Lyons - Daniel trial, calling the crimes "a bloody rampage against gang rivals". The story shares the front page with an exclusive saying that the mother of murdered schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail will do a fundraising kiltwalk in memory of her 6-year-old daughter.
Image caption Several front pages lead with reports about the leaking of discussions at the National Security Council about Chinese communications firm Huawei. The i reports that Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and the Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt have both denied leaking the Huawei decision and that Theresa May is under pressure to report the leak to police.
Image caption The Huawei controvery also makes the lead story in The Herald. In the paper, former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon says Theresa May should "wake up" to the seriousness of the leak of sensitive information and call in Scotland Yard. He is demanding a criminal investigation into how the unprecedented breach of security happened.
Image caption Indyref2 is still big news on Scotland's front pages. The Scotsman leads with a new poll suggesting only one-fifth of Scots asked agreed with Nicola Sturgeon's 2021 vision for a second independence vote.
Image caption However, The National leads with strong words from Nicola Sturgeon on claims the UK government will refuse any Section 30 order asking for a second vote. The paper reports the SNP leader said: "I'm not going to spend too much time bothering about the diktats of a government that I expect will be out of office before too long".
Image caption The "one in five" poll is also the lead in The Daily Telegraph's Scotland edition. The paper says there is little support from Scottish voters for a second vote within the next two years.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail calls it a "bombshell poll", turning the figures around and saying that four out of five Scots asked had rejected the idea of a second referendum.
Image caption It's a health story that makes the top story in the Scottish Daily Express. The report claims Scotland has the third-highest rate of premature births in Europe. The paper goes on to say only Romania and Greece had worse prematurity rates among single babies. Like many of Friday's papers, it also carries a photo from the press call for the new James Bond film.
Image caption A violent mugging of a man in the capital makes the front of the Edinburgh Evening News. The story claims a 20-year-old man was attacked while walking his dog, with the robbers taking his mobile phone and also making off with Eccles the eight-year-old Shih Tzu Westie Cross.
Image caption The Steven Donaldson murder trial is The Courier's top story, as it updates on Thursday's evidence. Steven Dickie denied cutting the throat of Arbroath man Steven Donaldson at a Kirriemuir children's playpark. On a third day in the box at the High Court in Edinburgh, he repeated denials he had been in the BMW of Mr Donaldson at Kirrie Hill on the night of 6 June last year.
Image caption A soldier caught driving at more than double the speed limit on the notorious A9 makes the front of the P&J. A sheriff told Corporal James Callaghan he must have a "death wish" after driving at 143mph near Kincraig in May last year.
Image caption Private schools "save the taxpayer £20bn", according to the schools' head teachers. The paper claims an annual report by the Independent Schools Council details the "financial benefits" of fee-charging schools and the good they are doing for society.
Image caption And the Daily Star says that writers behind the James Bond films are planning on making the star a "#MeToo feminist icon. The paper says the "Bond girls" in the next instalment of the franchise "will not put up with sexism".

