Pretty in pink: Scotland's cherry blossom explosion

The good weather over the Easter weekend may have disappeared but BBC Scotland news website readers have been keen to share their images of the explosion of cherry blossom that the spring sunshine created.

Anele McGonigle, from Paisley, was one of the many who said the cherry blossom trees brightened her day.

Here is a selection of readers' photos of this week's blossom.

Image copyright Bill Whiteford Image caption Bill Whiteford sent in this magnificent display from the cherry trees at the old railway station in Bonnybridge

Image copyright Helen Drummond Image caption Edinburgh's Meadows' cherry blossoms photographed on Easter Monday by Helen Drummond. She said: "Don't miss them before the wind whips them away."

Image copyright Janet MacLeod Image caption Janet MacLeod took this blossom in Oban

Image copyright Ronnie Dornan Image caption Ronnie Dornan took this at Devorgilla Bridge on the River Nith, Dumfries

Image copyright Anele McGonigle Image caption Anele McGonigle from Paisley said the wonderful cherry blossom trees always brighten her day as she takes her daughter to school

Image copyright Lynn Wishart Image caption Lynn Wishart took this at Letham Glen in Leven, Fife

Image copyright Robin Harper Image caption Robin Harper sent in this photo of the cherry blossom in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh

Image copyright Andrew Morton Image caption Andrew Morton took this picture of the well-known avenue of cherry blossom in Dollar, Clackmannanshire

Image copyright Graham Paton Image caption Graham Paton took this in Edinburgh's Meadows

Image copyright Alan_J_Stuart Image caption Alan Stuart took this picture this afternoon in Cathcart Street in Greenock. He thought the pinks of the tree matched well with the stone of the Wellpark Mid Kirk

Image copyright Rosemary McLaren Image caption Rosemary McLaren said: "Sometimes there is no need to leave home to see some gorgeous flowers. This pink cherry blossom is in full bloom in my front garden in Stirling."

Image copyright Linda Taylor Image caption The cherry blossom in Princes Street on Good Friday, taken by Linda Taylor

Image copyright Ann-Marie Connolly Image caption Ann-Marie Connolly took this photo at the Suspension Bridge in Dumfries of the beautiful blossom on the trees and a lovely carpet of blossom under the trees.

All photographs copyright