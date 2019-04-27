Scotland

Pretty in pink: Scotland's cherry blossom explosion

  • 27 April 2019

The good weather over the Easter weekend may have disappeared but BBC Scotland news website readers have been keen to share their images of the explosion of cherry blossom that the spring sunshine created.

Anele McGonigle, from Paisley, was one of the many who said the cherry blossom trees brightened her day.

Here is a selection of readers' photos of this week's blossom.

cherry trees at the old railway station in Bonnybridge Image copyright Bill Whiteford
Image caption Bill Whiteford sent in this magnificent display from the cherry trees at the old railway station in Bonnybridge
Edinburgh's Meadows Image copyright Helen Drummond
Image caption Edinburgh's Meadows' cherry blossoms photographed on Easter Monday by Helen Drummond. She said: "Don't miss them before the wind whips them away."
Janet MacLeod took this blossom in Oban Image copyright Janet MacLeod
Image caption Janet MacLeod took this blossom in Oban
Devorgilla Bridge on the River Nith, Dumfries Image copyright Ronnie Dornan
Image caption Ronnie Dornan took this at Devorgilla Bridge on the River Nith, Dumfries
Anele McGonigle from Paisley said the wonderful cherry blossom trees always brighten her day Image copyright Anele McGonigle
Image caption Anele McGonigle from Paisley said the wonderful cherry blossom trees always brighten her day as she takes her daughter to school
Letham Glen in Leven, Fife Image copyright Lynn Wishart
Image caption Lynn Wishart took this at Letham Glen in Leven, Fife
cherry blossom in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh Image copyright Robin Harper
Image caption Robin Harper sent in this photo of the cherry blossom in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh
Andrew Morton took this picture of the well-known avenue of cherry blossom in Dollar, Clackmannanshire Image copyright Andrew Morton
Image caption Andrew Morton took this picture of the well-known avenue of cherry blossom in Dollar, Clackmannanshire
Graham Paton took this in Edinburgh's Meadows Image copyright Graham Paton
Image caption Graham Paton took this in Edinburgh's Meadows
Alan Stuart took this picture this afternoon in Cathcart Street in Greenock. Image copyright Alan_J_Stuart
Image caption Alan Stuart took this picture this afternoon in Cathcart Street in Greenock. He thought the pinks of the tree matched well with the stone of the Wellpark Mid Kirk
This pink cherry blossom is in full bloom in my front garden in Stirling." Image copyright Rosemary McLaren
Image caption Rosemary McLaren said: "Sometimes there is no need to leave home to see some gorgeous flowers. This pink cherry blossom is in full bloom in my front garden in Stirling."
The cherry blossom in Princes Street on Good Friday, taken by Linda Taylor Image copyright Linda Taylor
Image caption The cherry blossom in Princes Street on Good Friday, taken by Linda Taylor
Ann-Marie Connolly took this photo at the Suspension Bridge in Dumfries Image copyright Ann-Marie Connolly
Image caption Ann-Marie Connolly took this photo at the Suspension Bridge in Dumfries of the beautiful blossom on the trees and a lovely carpet of blossom under the trees.

