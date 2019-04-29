A group of four drivers were clocked driving their cars at 128mph on a Highlands road, police have said.

The men - aged 55, 46, 35 and 22 - were detected on the A890 at Glencarron, west of Achnasheen, early on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers had been alerted to the driving by a "concerned member of the public".

The details have emerged as police say they will be targeting reckless driving after the deaths of 16 people in April.

The A890 forms part of the North Coast 500 tourist route.

Following the incident, Sgt Chris Murray said: "It is disappointing to see some drivers are willing to place themselves and others at risk by driving at excessive speeds and in a dangerous manner.

"The roads of the Highlands have so much to offer for drivers and many travel great distances to enjoy them - please make sure you do so safely and at an appropriate speed."