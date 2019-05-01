Scotland

Scotland's papers: End of free cash machines and greedy touts

  • 1 May 2019
Image caption In one month a "staggering" 1,250 cash machines were converted to charge customers to withdraw their own money, reports the Scottish Daily Express, which asserts that the era of the free ATM is vanishing.
Image caption Likewise, The Herald also leads with the revelation - based on research by the consumer group Which? - and says it has prompted MPs to accuse the banks of "giving up on their communities and local high streets".
Image caption In other news, The Scotsman leads with the Labour Party's internal struggles and reports how former Scottish leadership contender Anas Sarwar has accused his party of failing to properly address allegations of racism. Mr Sarwar says he was "barred" from giving evidence to a formal inquiry into comments allegedly made by a party colleague about him, writes the paper.
Image caption The National also focuses on Labour, but instead leads with claims that a vote for the party is a vote for Brexit. It comes after UK leader Jeremy Corbyn failed to throw his full weight behind a second referendum on the UK leaving the EU.
Image caption Staying with Labour, The Daily Telegraph quotes UK Tory ministers who say they fear that Theresa May is preparing to "cave in" to Labour demands on Brexit, after they were reportedly told that an "unpalatable outcome would be better than a disastrous one" amid cross-party negotiations.
Image caption The Daily Record takes aim at ticket touts, whom the paper says are charging Celtic fans £340 for a Cup Final ticket to see their team play Hearts on 25 May at Hampden. The Record reveals the sum is 10 times the face value of a standard price ticket.
Image caption The powerful testimony of a man who was told that he only had a year to live after being given infected blood by the NHS, features on the front of the i newspaper. Derek Martindale was among those to give evidence on the first day of a public inquiry into the scandal.
Image caption The Daily Mail devotes its front page to a photograph of Theresa May and six other cabinet ministers with the wife of a former ally of Vladimir Putin. In an exclusive, the paper claims Lubov Chernukhin donated £135,000 to a Conservative fundraiser.
Image caption It is the unrest in Venezuela that preoccupies The Times. The paper features a striking image of a street protester in Caracas amid the power struggle between President Maduro and Juan Guaido.
Image caption The Scottish Sun chooses to devote its front page to accusations that M&S is "killing Percy Pig" by "sneakily" changing all versions of the treat to be fully vegetarian.
Image caption Staying with food, The Daily Star claims that eating curry could help you shift the pounds after Japanese scientists reportedly discovered that eating a vindaloo could stop people gaining weight.
Image caption A care home firm which houses hundreds of people across Tayside and Fife has gone into administrations, reports The Courier on the news that Four Seasons care providers are experiencing financial troubles.
Image caption The Press and Journal also features the story and says the news has raised fears for hundreds of vulnerable and elderly residents in nine care homes across Grampian and Highland.
Image caption There has been a surge in the number of homes for sale across Lothian, writes the Edinburgh Evening News, which says the local property market is the "hottest" since the crash more than 10 years ago.

