Scotland's papers: 'Human Etch A Sketch' and bug death fears

  • 3 May 2019
Image caption A nine-year-old boy with a rare skin condition which means he can draw pictures on his skin, in a similar manner to the Etch A Sketch toy, is the lead story in the Scottish edition of The Sun.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a letter from the Scottish Parliament's health committee to the Scottish government about hospital-acquired infections. MSPs are concerned they have been unable to identify a "proactive approach" to dealing with infections across Scotland's health boards.
Image caption The Herald also leads with the letter from the health committee, which warns that infection control experts are being "sidelined" during the design process for new hospital buildings.
Image caption The actions of the police prior to the murder of former boxer Bradley Welsh are being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, the Daily Record reports on its front page. The paper claims the Edinburgh father-of-one was given a formal warning there was a threat to his life by Police Scotland but refused any help or advice from the force.
Image caption The Times says Theresa May has been warned former defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who was sacked for leaking but denies any wrongdoing, could make a personal statement in Parliament and "have his revenge".
Image copyright Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to warn Theresa May against her reported decision to grant Huawei access to Britain's 5G networks. Its adds the "leak scandal" turned to "farce" when Downing Street admitted no crime had been committed.
Image caption The i says the prime minster is under pressure to allow a police investigation into claims Gavin Williamson was linked to leaks about giving Huawei a role in the UK's 5G network.
Image caption The Courier leads with the warning from a Sheriff that vigilante groups which hunt suspected paedophiles are operating outside the law and described their operations as a "fraud".
Image caption The Daily Express leads on a campaign to allow pensioners to keep perks such as the winter fuel allowance. The paper says Britain's older generation deserve the extra help as they contribute £160bn to the economy.
Image caption The National leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reiterating her position that the UK's political union is close to collapse, claiming support for independence is starting to surge.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the story of the death of a Banff fisherman on holiday in Spain, as well as Theresa May's visit to Aberdeen today for the Scottish Conservatives conference.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a report that Chancellor Philip Hammond is to set up a Treasury-led group to look at the issue of the dwindling network of cash machines across the UK.
Image caption Another Coronation Street actress has left the show, according to the Daily Star. It says Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, is the seventh star in three months to quit.

