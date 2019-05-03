Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 26 April - 3 May

  • 3 May 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 April and 3 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

Plockton Image copyright Thelma Blewitt
Image caption Thelma Blewitt said it was a quiet afternoon when she took this shot of reflections across the harbour at Plockton.
Street and blossom Image copyright Malcolm Fraser
Image caption A wash of pink on Gloucester Street in Edinburgh as Malcolm Fraser was cycling up the steep slope from Stockbridge.
Frog Image copyright Gerry Timoney
Image caption Gerry Timoney said this little fellow popped out after a rain shower following the warm weather in Dreghorn Woods, Edinburgh.
South Queensferry street Image copyright Charles McGuigan
Image caption The sun setting on the cobble streets of South Queensferry in a photograph by Charles McGuigan.
Raindrop on flower Image copyright Emilia Astill-Brown
Image caption Emilia Astill-Brown captured this image of a raindrop on a tulip in her family's garden, on the heights near Strathpeffer.
Lambs Image copyright Gary MacLean
Image caption A playful trio spotted by Gary MacLean on his way back from The Anchor in Kippford. He insists they were happy to pose for pictures.
Irvine beach Image copyright Martin Geddes
Image caption Martin Geddes from Lenzie took this image on a visit to Irvine beach
Cat Image copyright Garry Field
Image caption Tazzie the cat hunting at Markle, East Lothian, in a picture by Garry Field.
St Conan's Kirk Image copyright Tom Harris
Image caption Tom Harris from Carnoustie was struck by what he calls the atmospheric interior of St Conan's Kirk in the village of Lochawe.
Deer Image copyright Marlies Mallon
Image caption Marlies Mallon from Westknollendam in Holland captured the action on the football pitch at Lochinver.
Buachaille Etive Mòr Image copyright Steve Dennett
Image caption Buachaille Etive Mòr as seen by Steve Dennett from Evanton in Ross-shire as he travelled home from Helensburgh.
Dog with bluebells Image copyright Patsy Anderson
Image caption Berry is a six-month-old retriever pup who was enjoying the woods above Langbank with Patsy Anderson.
An Socach Image copyright Amy Beveridge
Image caption Amy Beveridge from Aberdeen admired the view from the top of An Socach near Braemar.
Cyclist and mural Image copyright Ewan Kennedy
Image caption A cyclist speeding past a new mural at Edinburgh's cat and dog home was snapped by Ewan Kennedy.
Roe deer Image copyright Barry Folan
Image caption Roe deer early in the morning just outside Kingussie, spotted by Barry Folan.
South Queensferry Image copyright Hugh Griffin
Image caption Hugh Griffin took this nighttime shot over the Forth from South Queensferry.
Family jumping Image copyright Jennifer Paterson
Image caption The Morrison family do a group leap at Elie harbour to cool down on a lovely sunny day, in a photograph by Jennifer Paterson.
Couple under blossom Image copyright Pamela Notman
Image caption Pamela Notman from Hawick captured this image of people walking across The Meadows in Edinburgh.
Fishing boat Image copyright Andrew White
Image caption A fishing boat off Oban pictured by Andrew White from Edinburgh as he enjoyed chips at the seafront.
Duck Image copyright Maureen Campbell
Image caption Maureen Campbell from East Kilbride took a picture of this duck at the town's James Hamilton Heritage Park.
Huts Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Hopemans’ colourful beach huts in a picture by Tom McPherson, who lives in the village.
Model car Image copyright Alan McIntosh
Image caption Alan McIntosh took this image of a model car at the regular Sunday racing event at Lochgelly in Fife.
Field Image copyright Chris Spowart
Image caption Just in time for this week's selection was Chris Spowart's picture of oilseed rape in a field near North Berwick.
Steam train Image copyright Alan Smith
Image caption A train steaming through the Gallowgate in Glasgow, spotted from his studio window by Alan Smith from Collective Architecture.

