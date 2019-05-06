Scotland

Scotland's papers: Anti-pollution car ban and Brexit 'pact'

  • 6 May 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with "radical" plans being drawn up by council bosses in Edinburgh which could see cars more than five years old being banned from the city's roads. The move is part of a drive to cut pollution in the city centre.
Image caption The Daily Express says Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are "just a quarter of an inch" away from agreeing on a Brexit strategy, according to a cabinet minister. It says the deal is based on "close customs links" between the UK and Brussels.
Image caption The Times is also among the papers to lead on cross-party talks between Labour and the Conservatives. It says more than 100 Tories warned the prime minister "not to cave in to Labour", while threatening they would block a "softer Brexit".
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page is dominated by a picture of former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen, who tells the paper he hopes to extend his life by wearing an oxygen mask for 10 hours a day. The Dutchman's lungs have been weakened by motor neurone disease.
Image caption The Daily Record has an interview with an online safety expert who has warned that at least one child in every primary school class in Scotland has been targeted by an internet predator. It follows an initiative piloted in Aberdeenshire which also identified widespread problems with pornography being shared by classmates.
Image caption The Daily Mail focuses on a warning by some senior doctors who say the "massive tax gap" between Scotland an England will add to the NHS staffing crisis. The paper says GPs in Scotland will now pay up to £1,900 a year more in income tax than their colleagues in England.
Image caption The Herald says NHS Ayrshire has become the latest health board to be "rocked" by claims of bullying. It reports that nearly 100 radiographers have lodged formal grievance claims against their managers.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition has an interview with a top oncologist who has "rubbished" claims that breast cancer patients in Tayside were put at a 1-2% increased risk of having the disease return as a result of receiving lower doses of a chemotherapy drug.
Image caption The National accuses Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson of "rewriting history" after she "dodged" a question about whether she believes the UK government should agree to a second Scottish independence referendum. It follows an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in which Ms Davidson said Nicola Sturgeon had failed to ask for the powers to be granted to Holyrood which would allow another vote.
Image caption The Daily Star has a go at weather forecasters for "getting it so wrong" with their prediction that the Bank Holiday weekend was going to be "a scorcher".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph carries a recent image of convicted extremist, Anjem Choudary, leaving a corner shop - following his release from prison. It says security services are concerned that the banned Islamist group he once led poses a "renewed threat to national security".
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition leads with "ambitious expansion plans" for a high -end soap factory being revealed. It says Highland Soap company intends to create a new retail and visitor attraction on Fort William.

