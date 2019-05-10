Image caption

The Daily Mail reports that the Prince of Wales has been condemned as "misguided" by a public inquiry over his support for a bishop who sexually abused children. The paper claims that former bishop Peter Ball was allowed by the Church of England to return to the ministry following interventions by Prince Charles. A Clarence House spokesman said it remained "a matter of deep regret" that the prince was "deceived" by Ball and "at no time did he bring any influence to bear on the actions of the church or any other relevant authority".