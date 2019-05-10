Scotland

Scottish papers: Freddie Starr 'found dead' and NHS 'bullying'

  • 10 May 2019
Image caption Several papers feature reports that comedian Freddie Starr has died aged 76. The entertainer - who rose to fame in the 1970s - was found dead in his Spanish apartment on Thursday afternoon. "Freddie Starr joins his hamster" is the headline in the Sun - a reference to the paper's famous 1986 headline, which alleged the comedian put a live pet in a sandwich and ate it, a claim Starr has denied. The paper says fans "loved his wacky, wild and unpredictable behaviour".
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that the Prince of Wales has been condemned as "misguided" by a public inquiry over his support for a bishop who sexually abused children. The paper claims that former bishop Peter Ball was allowed by the Church of England to return to the ministry following interventions by Prince Charles. A Clarence House spokesman said it remained "a matter of deep regret" that the prince was "deceived" by Ball and "at no time did he bring any influence to bear on the actions of the church or any other relevant authority".
Image caption The Daily Express leads with a report into "crisis-hit" NHS Highland which has been rocked by bullying allegations. The paper says staff working for the health board were driven to depression and alcoholism after suffering years of "fear and intimidation". The review also says senior Scottish government figures were aware of the situation for "a considerable period of time".
Image caption The Herald leads with an interview with Holyrood's senior official, Sir Paul Grice, who is calling for a rethink on how the Scottish Parliament's voting system works. The chief executive of the Parliament says the semi-proportional representational system has failed to bring about European-style co-operation between the parties.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with proposals to build a city centre tram loop in the Edinburgh, which would connect Haymarket with Morrison Street, Lauriston Place, Potterrow and Edinburgh University. The plans are part of a 10-year city centre transformation project which would also include making prominent Old Town streets completely traffic-free.
Image caption The i says a medical breakthrough has raised hopes of an effective treatment for heart attack patients. Cardiologists have told the paper they are "very excited" by the development, which the i describes as a "Holy Grail".
Image caption The Times leads with its own Clean Air For All investigation, which it says shows tens of thousands of people living close to Scotland's busiest motorways are at risk of lung disease and cancer due to dangerous levels of emissions. The paper says communities in the Central Belt are living in particular "hot spots" where air pollution levels exceed World Health Organisation limits.
Image caption The Telegraph says victims of crime may soon no longer have to pay to phone the police, after the Home Office announced it would review the charge for non-emergency 101 calls. It comes as Vodafone became the first British telecoms company to declare it would scrap the 15p flat-rate charge for its seven million pay-as-you-go customers, the paper reports.
Image caption The National leads with Nicola Sturgeon calling on voters to "send a message to Westminster that we don't want Brexit". The first minister has said only the SNP can stop Brexit as the Tories and Labour have "united to leave the EU".
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition reports on an armed robber holding up a convenience store in the west end of the city last night. The raid by a knife-wielding man sparked a major police response in the Blackness Road area.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Aberdeenshire edition says youths could be banned from Aberdeen city centre for 24 hours in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour. Police chiefs are believed to want to introduce a "dispersal zone" which would allow officers to move groups on from Union Street and the surrounding streets and shopping areas.

