Image caption In some prisons, inmates are being forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor due to a lack of beds.

The prison officers' union has voted to ballot for industrial action as the number of inmates in Scotland's jails approaches record levels.

There are now about 700 more prisoners than a year ago.

Some inmates have been forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor due to a lack of beds.

The union has also said previously that violence inside prisons is increasing, along with the number of sick days taken by staff.

At a special delegate conference of the Prison Officers Association (POA) Scotland in Perth on Friday, delegates voted to ballot members for industrial action over pay.

It will be their first strike for seven years.

Andy Hogg, assistant general secretary of the POA, said the decision reflected "the anger and frustration" of members over the "lack of progress around their inadequate levels of pay".

He added: "In 2014, it was accepted by the then justice secretary that a new pay structure should be introduced to recognise and reward Scottish prison officers appropriately for the challenging work they do. Five years on we are no further forward.

"This is coming at a time when our members are subject to increasing levels of violence, excessive overcrowding and an environment that is becoming ever more volatile through staff exposure to psychoactive substances and the violent behaviour of prisoners under their influence.

"We are on the slippy slope back to the dark days of the 80s and staff morale has never been lower. We have the makings of a perfect storm."

Strained service

A spokesman for the Scottish Prisons Service (SPS) said the plans to ballot for industrial action were a "worrying development".

He added: "That the Prison Officers Association has taken the decision to ballot for industrial action over pay is a worrying development, particularly when the service is under such strain.

"The SPS is already in discussions about pay and conditions with its trade union partners, including the POA.

"In conjunction with the Scottish government, SPS will do everything it can to arrive at a fair and acceptable pay settlement.

"In doing so we hope that such positive engagement will ensure that the POA will not in the future make the case to its members for industrial action."