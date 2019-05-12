Scotland

Scottish papers: Woodland searched for body of Emma Faulds

  • 12 May 2019
Image caption The Sun on Sunday's Scottish edition reports that police are searching woodland in South Ayrshire as they attempt to find the body of Emma Faulds, who they believe was murdered. The paper reports that specialist officers and forensics teams are searching a sprawling site just off the A714, near Barrhill.
Image caption The Sunday Post reports that the army has deployed anti-terror initiatives to identify soldiers who are at risk of radicalisation by far-right extremists. The paper says the plans have been introduced after a series of incidents suggesting soldiers and veterans are being targeted.
Image caption Nearly one third of councils are using education budgets to help pay for police officers in schools, according to the Herald on Sunday. The paper claims money earmarked for closing the attainment gap has been used to fund "campus" officers.
Image caption The National tells the story of the circumstances of a Nigerian family living in Scotland. Through ill health their young daughter ended up back in Nigeria and they have now been apart for nearly three years due to Home Office rules.
Image caption The Sunday Mail has backed the Scottish Green Party in the European elections. The paper says it has "a proud history in tackling prejudice and fighting for social justice - though we do value our neutrality in party politics". However, it adds, it does not mean the paper agrees with them on everything.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday's front page takes a look at a movement which wants to open up the conversation about death and revolutionise the way we mourn.
Image caption The Sunday Times leads on its annual "rich list", which this year is topped by brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja, whose combined wealth comes to £22bn. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the paper says, "is off the top of the list and heading to Monaco". And the chairman of Ineos chemicals group is, apparently, not the only billionaire planning to leave the UK. The Times says many in the UK are preparing to "flee Corbyn's Britain" amid fears of a "Corbyngeddon raid on private wealth".
Image caption Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson - who was sacked by the PM over the Huawei leak from the National Security Council - has given an interview to the Mail on Sunday. In it, he suggests Theresa May's attempt to reach a cross-party consensus on her Brexit deal is a "betrayal" of the Conservatives.
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newborn son - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - will "heal the rifts between Meghan Markle and her estranged father" Thomas Markle Sr, according to a report in the Sunday Express. The quote comes from the duchess's half brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

