Scotland

Scottish papers: Brexit pressure on Theresa May as EU poll looms

  • 13 May 2019
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption According to the Times, some cabinet ministers feel Mrs May should "pull the plug" on her Brexit talks with Labour. The paper says Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has told colleagues that, while amiable, the talks are destined to fail as they are based on the false premise that a "politically acceptable" deal could ever be reached. Instead, it is suggested, ministers will urge the PM to schedule more indicative votes for Parliament.
Image copyright BBC Sport
Image caption There is bad news for Theresa May on the front page of the i, which says support for the Tories has "collapsed" ahead of the European Parliament elections. A "polling expert" has told the paper that the Conservatives are "haemorrhaging" voters and - with Brexit talks with Labour looking set to fail - the prospect of a no-deal exit from the EU is back on the table.
Image copyright Alamy
Image caption Kenny Miller is the bookie's favourite to be the new manager at Dundee United, accordint to the Courier's Dundee edition.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on plans to reduce the amount of food waste by offering smaller portions in restaurants and giving big discounts on food past its best before date in shops.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that Strictly Come Dancing's talent scout Stafania Aleksander is in trouble with her bosses after including cocaine in a holiday list posted on Instagram.
Image caption The head of supermarket chain Tesco has told the Daily Mail that "internet giants" should pay a new sales tax to fund support for "struggling high street shops". Dave Lewis believes "unsustainable" business rates are pushing "brick-and-mortar retailers" to "breaking point". Mr Lewis suggests a 20% cut in those rates and a 2% levy on online retail sales to make up the difference.

