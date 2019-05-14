Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The compensation scheme will cover a number of publicly funded institutions including children's homes and borstals

Five people who were the victims of abuse while living in care as children will each receive £10,000.

The Advance Payment Scheme was set up by the Scottish government to compensate survivors with a terminal illness or are aged 70 or over.

It comes ahead of a wider payment scheme that is due to open in 2021.

Survivors are not required to submit evidence of having been abused, but need documentation showing they had been in care.

There had been concerns that some former in-care residents would not survive until 2021 because of their age or health.

The advance scheme has a potential £10m fund and will see successful applicants receiving a flat rate £10,000.

As well as the five confirmed payouts there are a further 36 which are being considered.

Places of care which are covered by the scheme include;

children's homes

foster care

secure care units including List D schools

young offenders' institutions

and borstals

John Swinney told abuse survivors that "we believe you, and we are sorry"

The scheme's details were announced last month in the Scottish Parliament by Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Mr Swinney said on Tuesday: "I am pleased that five payments have already been approved under the Advance Payment Scheme in such a short space of time, with a further 36 applications currently being considered.

"While nothing can take away the pain that individuals have suffered, the payments are recognition of the harm done to children who were abused while in care in Scotland.

"We put in place a simple yet robust application process and are focused on helping survivors and their families throughout the process.

"The Scottish government has now sent out more than 100 application packs to abuse survivors. Around 150 calls have been received in the first two weeks of a dedicated phone line set up to help abuse survivors apply to the scheme."