Scotland

Scotland's papers: Alesha mum's 'fury' and Kyle faces axe

  • 15 May 2019
Image caption The mother of murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has hit out at the judicial system after killer Aaron Campbell was given leave to appeal his sentence. Campbell was given a minimum 27-year term for the murder and rape of the child on Bute. Mother Georgina Lochrane said the authorities were failing her daughter.
Image caption More condemnation of ITV's Jeremy Kyle Show follows after a guest took his life days after appearing on the programme. The i newspaper reports that Downing Street and former participants have joined the torrent of criticism of the show.
Image caption The son of Stephen Dymond, who took his life after appearing on the show, said the presenter "ripped into him" on stage. Carl Dymond told The Scottish Daily Mail that his father had been left distraught following his appearance.
Image caption The stepdaughter of the Jeremy Kyle guest said the TV show was not to blame for his death. Sophie Fifield claimed Mr Dymond had tried to take his life several times before.
Image caption The National leads its front page with a report condemning the treatment of asylum seekers at the Dungavel detention centre. MP Alison Thewliss has highlighted the case of constituent Zacharie Cyriaque who has sought asylum in Scotland after fleeing the Central African Republic.
Image caption A transexual councillor has quit the SNP because he says he no longer feels "safe or welcome" within the party. Gregor Murray has clashed with party officials in recent weeks over the issue, reports The Courier. The councillor will now stand as an independent on Dundee City Council.
Image caption Glasgow and Edinburgh are leading the way in Scotland's green industrial revolution, reports The Herald. The cities have laid down ambitious new plans to become carbon-neutral through the expansion of electric car charging points and green heating systems.
Image caption The Scotsman also features green issues on its front page under the headline - Minister demands 'national endeavour' on climate crisis. Environment minister Roseanne Cunningham said responding to the climate crisis must be "hardwired into the national psyche".
Image caption The Times leads with its an investigation into claims that Iranian spies are threatening dissident opponents of the Tehran regime on the streets of Scotland. Exiles say they have been threatened with retribution against relatives in Iran if they do not halt their opposition.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the conviction of another former coach at the Celtic Boys Club youth team. Jim McCafferty is the fourth ex official at the club who has been brought before the courts to answer for the crimes of the past, says the paper.
Image caption An offshore worker who helped raise thousands of pounds during his 18-month battle with cancer has been hailed as a "true hero", reports the Press and Journal. Alex Hutcheon died on Sunday - a year after he took to the catwalk as part of a charity fundraiser.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with a court case involving the man who sparked a major police inquiry into claims of sexual abuse by prominent politicians and public figures. Carl Beech, 51, is accused of lying about "three child murders, multiple rapes, kidnapping, false imprisonment and widespread sexual abuse".

